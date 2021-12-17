Kenilworth lido set to close despite campaign
- Published
Paralympic gold medallist Melanie Barratt says it will be a "sad weekend for everyone" as an outdoor pool in Warwickshire closes for good.
Residents in Kenilworth have been campaigning to save the lido, which has a 125-year history.
But Warwick District Council said earlier this year Abbey Fields Swimming Pool would be replaced with an indoor pool with modernised facilities.
The pool will close on Saturday, which Ms Barratt said was an "end of an era".
In a post on the Kenilworth Vibes Facebook group, Ms Barratt said: "I learnt the joy of swimming from playing in an outdoor pool, like so many people we heard from during our campaign I spent many hours with my family having fun outside.
"This has stayed with me, and will do forever.
"At this pool I had my very first ever training session with this incredible man Scott Hatfield who taught me to swim, and to compete, and waved me off to many international events. I owe so much to this man and this pool… so many memories, happy and sad."
She added that generations in the area would "miss out" on enjoying an outdoor pool.
Planning permission has been granted for a 15m indoor pool at the existing leisure centre, as well as a sun terrace and cafe.
The development is part of multimillion-pound plans for a sports hall, gym and fitness studios, plus a new HQ for local scouts and guides on the site of Castle Farm Recreation Centre, which will be renamed Castle Farm Leisure Centre.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.