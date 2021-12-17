University of Warwick stabbing: Two deny wounding
Two people have denied stabbing a man at a university halls of residence.
A 19-year-old was found with serious injuries at the University of Warwick accommodation on 17 November.
Rohan Ahluwalia-Pandor, 18, from Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, and Anam Ausaf, 18, from Wilkinson Close, in London, are charged with wounding with intent.
The pair pleaded not guilty at Warwick Crown Court on Friday and were released on bail to stand trial at the same court in August next year.
