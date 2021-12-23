Coventry firefighters take presents to children in hospital
Firefighters have collected about 200 new presents to give to children who will be spending Christmas in hospital.
The Coventry crew said they had had a "great response" to an appeal for toys and games for Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital.
The initiative was started last Christmas by fireman Darren Hutchinson whose son spent three-and-half months at the hospital, aged three.
He wanted to help families as well as support dedicated staff.
"He's our only child and we owe our son's life to them," he said.
Fellow West Midlands Fire Service Green Watch member Daniel McQuillan came up with a "fill a fire engine" banner to get people involved.
This year they were hoping to fill two engines and Mr McQuillan said although it did not look like this target had been met, they were still pleased with the response.
"A lot of people took part and other watches and firefighters from across the city were also involved which was amazing," he said.
Residents took boxed presents to a fire engine at collection points and also to the Radford Road station.
Local firm Farol gave toy tractors and Tesco and Morrisons were among stores who contributed.
Covid restrictions meant used or soft toys were not accepted. The pandemic also meant the watch's fundraising car wash could not take place, said Mr Hutchinson.
His son Cameron, now six, was admitted to hospital when he had trouble walking and investigations found severe blood clots. He was transferred from Coventry to Birmingham.
"They thought it was cancer so it was quite harrowing," he said.
But Mr Hutchinson said the family felt lucky this was not the case and three years later, Cameron is "happy and healthy". He added he happens to love dinosaurs more than fire engines.
The firefighter said it was important children in hospital had things to occupy them, such as DVDs for portable players.
"It's about giving something back," he said.
"When you are in that situation you are in the hands of these people and they are so amazing. They are still sitting with the parents and sitting with children when they were supposed to finish at 6pm and they are still there at 8 or 9."
The crew plan to do another collection next year.