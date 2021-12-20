SPOTY: Emma Raducanu 'inspiring' Coventry tennis players
Teenage US Open champion Emma Raducanu is already inspiring more female tennis players in Coventry, according to a coach in the city.
The 19-year-old was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 after her fairytale win in New York.
She also made the fourth round of Wimbledon in July and Beechwood tennis club coach John Hales said women had followed her lead.
"We did have a rise in girl players coming through," he said.
The female teams at the club are their strongest and Mr Hales said he wanted to see Raducanu inspire their success.
"Hopefully it is going to help us attract even more and push on more and get a few more girls playing and staying in the sport," he said.
