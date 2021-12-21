Coventry man jailed after using nappies in £250k smuggling bid
A man who tried to smuggle a quarter of a million pounds in cash by hiding it under nappies has been jailed.
The money was found by Channel Tunnel Border Force in the van of Coventry man Etmund Nikolla as he sought to leave the country in January 2018.
Using the van's wheel arches, he had stashed the cash in wooden hides, covering it with the toddlers' pull-ups.
A further £5,000 in cash plus 3,000 Euros were found in a washbag.
Nikolla was convicted of money laundering at an earlier hearing and sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday to a two-year prison sentence.
The 41-year-old of Westbury Road, Coventry, denied any knowledge of the cash, claiming he was travelling to Italy to buy sports bikes.
However, fingerprints were found on both sides of the hides that matched his own, said the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Mark Howes, branch commander at the NCA, said: "Couriers like Nikolla provide an essential service for organised criminals and removing these funds from the chain and jailing this money launderer will deal a huge blow for the people he was working for."
