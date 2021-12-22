Leamington Spa train derailment causes delays to services
- Published
A train derailment has caused delays and cancellations to services.
West Midlands Railway said the train left the rails close to Leamington Spa station at about 23:00 GMT on Tuesday on the line to Nuneaton.
It described it as a "low-speed derailment" and said the train was not in passenger service at the time.
The derailed train has since been put back on the rails and moved away from the scene. The company said buses were being offered for passengers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.