Fire crews tackle blaze at Warwickshire recycling plant
- Published
Thirty firefighters are tackling a blaze at a metal recycling plant in Warwickshire.
The county's fire and rescue service was called to the blaze on Trinity Road, Piccadilly, Kingsbury, early on Sunday.
Nearby residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows shut.
The service said it had received multiple calls, putting "significant pressure on our emergency call handlers".
Calling it a "significant" fire, the service currently has six fire engines at the scene.
