Homes, hotel and cinema part of £30m Nuneaton regeneration
A former gas works site will be transformed into a leisure destination with a hotel, cinema and homes.
Plans to regenerate the site in Nuneaton are being backed by £775,000 from the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).
The redevelopment in Abbey Street is part of the WMCA's brownfield regeneration programme.
Phase one will include a 145-bedroom hotel, which is expected to create more than than 30 new jobs.
A cinema, offices, homes and a public plaza are earmarked for phase two.
Andy Street, Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA, said: "Even before the pandemic, many of our town centres and high streets were struggling as more people turned to online shopping.
"The future of the high street will not be just about retail, it will also be about public services, small businesses, community activities and homes."
The brownfield regeneration programme is about turning former industrial sites across the region into new homes, workplaces and supporting existing businesses.
