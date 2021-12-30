Thousands of visits made to pop-up rubbish sites in Coventry
Thousands of bags of rubbish have been left at temporary drop-off sites ahead of a bin lorry drivers strike.
Coventry City Council said more than 3,000 cars had attended the four sites which would be open seven days a week during the industrial action.
Members of the Unite union are in dispute with the council over pay and new Christmas working arrangements.
Strikes are due to take place on 5 and 6 January and throughout the week of 11 January.
The four drop-off points opened on 29 December at Cheylesmore car park, War Memorial Park, Hearsall Common and Sowe Common car park.
They will operate between 08:00 and 16:30 GMT every day, excluding bank holidays.
Thank you to all our residents that have been using the four drop-off waste sites.— Coventry City Council (@coventrycc) December 30, 2021
Here's the number of cars we've had visit our sites so far:
War Memorial Park: 989
Hearsall Common: 1246
Cheylesmore 467
Sowe Common: 740
For more information visit: https://t.co/n1xXDYXf4I pic.twitter.com/TBSJwzIuJF
Coventry City Council said on 23 December it was "disappointed" that no agreement could be reached and that it had made a number of "generous offers" to the union.
The union said despite the drivers' skills being in huge demand, they had seen wage cuts in real terms in recent years, due to public sector pay rises being capped at 1%.
Unite is also opposed to the introduction of new collections shifts over Christmas week.
The council said there was no need to book a visit to the drop-off sites and people would be guided in and asked to leave their waste in a holding area.
Talks between the council and Unite are due to start again on 4 January.
