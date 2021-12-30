BBC News

Thousands of visits made to pop-up rubbish sites in Coventry

Published
Image caption,
The dispute between Unite and Coventry City Council has lasted for a number of months

Thousands of bags of rubbish have been left at temporary drop-off sites ahead of a bin lorry drivers strike.

Coventry City Council said more than 3,000 cars had attended the four sites which would be open seven days a week during the industrial action.

Members of the Unite union are in dispute with the council over pay and new Christmas working arrangements.

Strikes are due to take place on 5 and 6 January and throughout the week of 11 January.

The four drop-off points opened on 29 December at Cheylesmore car park, War Memorial Park, Hearsall Common and Sowe Common car park.

They will operate between 08:00 and 16:30 GMT every day, excluding bank holidays.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Coventry City Council said on 23 December it was "disappointed" that no agreement could be reached and that it had made a number of "generous offers" to the union.

The union said despite the drivers' skills being in huge demand, they had seen wage cuts in real terms in recent years, due to public sector pay rises being capped at 1%.

Unite is also opposed to the introduction of new collections shifts over Christmas week.

The council said there was no need to book a visit to the drop-off sites and people would be guided in and asked to leave their waste in a holding area.

Talks between the council and Unite are due to start again on 4 January.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.