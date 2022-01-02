Stratford-upon-Avon street to close for four weeks for repairs
- Published
A town centre street will be closed for four weeks for pavement repairs, a county council has announced.
Warwickshire County Council said Wood Street in Stratford-upon-Avon will be closed to most traffic from 17 January.
It said the pavement, which had been damaged by vehicles delivering goods, was currently having to be repaired on a monthly basis, so new paving would be put down that would be "more robust".
A spokesman said access to businesses would not be disrupted by the work.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.