Call to find alternative sites for Coventry's electric battery 'gigafactory'
- Published
Campaigners opposing plans for an electric car battery plant which would see an airport close are urging planners to consider alternative sites.
Proposals for the "gigafactory" at Coventry Airport have been submitted and will be considered on Tuesday.
The scheme would see the airfield levelled to make way for the facility.
Losing the site would cause "irreparable damage" to businesses who use it, The Save Coventry Airport group said.
Hundreds of objections have been lodged against the plans including from parish councils, CPRE, the countryside charity and a cross-party parliamentary group which is designed to promote general aviation.
Their concerns include the impact on the green belt, the scale of the development and the loss of the airfield.
But the plans have also been supported by local MPs, unions and the Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street.
The Save Coventry Airport group said it represents airport users and aviation enthusiasts and claimed if the airport is closed, it will never be replaced.
Hundreds of people attended an event on Saturday at the site to show their support.
Joshua Mason-Allen, from the group, said they believe there are better sites for the factory.
"When you look at the plans the applicants have submitted, there are alternative sites within the region, so still protecting those jobs, where this site could be built," he said.
The blueprint has been put forward by Coventry Airport Ltd and Coventry City Council which claimed the factory will create up to 6,000 new jobs.
The facility would manufacture electric car batteries seen as key to the industry as car manufacturers, including JLR, move to producing electric vehicles.
In the plans, the airport and council said an analysis of alternative sites has ruled them out for being too small or not available in the time needed to build the factory which they added is of "a significant urgency" for car producers in the UK.
The outline proposals are due to be examined by Warwick District Council's planning committee on 11 January and council officials have recommended approving them.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk