School closed in armed police stand-off in Coventry
- Published
Roads and a primary school are closed while armed officers remain in a stand-off with a man in a Coventry house.
They were called to property on Earlsdon Avenue North at about 00:20 GMT on Sunday to carry out a welfare check on the man and a child.
West Midlands Police said the child was still thought to be inside, with the man refusing to leave.
The street is cordoned off along with neighbouring Newcombe Road.
A resident living within the cordoned-off area said he had watched as the amount of emergency services outside the property increased on Sunday.
"At one point there was more than 10 armed officers, along with four ambulances," he said.
Those numbers had decreased overnight, he explained, but on Monday morning the amount of armed police had "started to gear up again".
Kate, a mother who lives on Newcombe Road, said she had been told by officers not to leave her house "unless we're escorted down and up the street".
"We talk to [officers] as and when we can," she said. "Then we're just keeping an eye on the news to see what's going on."
She described the heavy police presence as "unsettling, especially when you've got two kids in the house".
Earlsdon Primary School, which stands within the cordon, was closed to pupils on Monday "in order to keep everybody safe", said deputy head teacher Rebecca Bollands.
"This is a really tough day and we're hoping that we can reopen to children as soon as we can," she added.
An information centre for residents affected by the closure has been set up in the nearby Earlsdon Community Library.
