Armed stand-off forcing Coventry businesses to close doors
A school remains closed, a library is given over to police use and businesses are shut as an armed stand-off continues into a fourth day.
A 41-year-old man barricaded himself in a flat in Coventry with his eight-year-old son on Sunday.
It is believed there are weapons in the property on Earlsdon Avenue North.
Residents said they had been getting calls from friends and family concerned for their welfare and a butcher has moved his service online.
Stuart Taylor, who has a butcher's business on nearby Newcombe Road, said he had been forced to close his doors during the stand-off.
He tweeted: "We have decided to try to do some deliveries today to our regular customers.
"As we are going to try to do as many as we can, we won't be doing big orders, it'll be what you need to get through the week or weekend as this could go on all week."
One couple, who have lived in the area for more than 30 years, said normally things were quiet.
A woman, who did not give her name, said: "In the daytime it's like a village really, everybody knows each other.
"I'm in a book group in the library and we were due to meet tomorrow evening, but clearly the library is being used as a sort of rest station for the police."
West Midlands Police said armed response officers remained outside the property and specialist negotiators were continuing to speak to the man in an effort to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.
Coventry commander Ch Supt Pete Henrick said: "We apologise for the continued disruption to everyone within the cordon surrounding Earlsdon Avenue North, but our priority remains the safety of those involved.
"Your patience is appreciated and we will continue to update you as the situation develops."
