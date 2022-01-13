Three jailed after man fatally stabbed at Coventry garage
- Published
Three men have been jailed for the killing of a 19-year-old who was stabbed on a garage forecourt.
Pavandeep Daudher suffered a fatal injury to his leg at the BP garage in Lockhurst Lane, Holbrooks, Coventry, on 31 March 2020.
Jason Cornwall, 35, Riley Kavanagh, 21, Kane McCarron, 19, and Ethan Lilley, aged 24, all from Coventry, were found guilty of his manslaughter.
Police said the attack was retaliation for an argument with a friend earlier.
West Midlands Police said Mr Daudher's friend, Zaakir Challoner, had been involved in an argument the day before and had a brick thrown at his car.
Lilley's home was then vandalised on the day of the attack, following which a text was sent from his phone to Mr Challoner which said: "One of your friends will end up in curtains."
Later that night Mr Challoner was at the BP garage when a group of masked men, armed with weapons, got out of a dark grey Ford Kuga on false plates.
Mr Daudher was attacked and knocked to the ground and left fatally wounded.
The men chased after Mr Challoner, 21, in the Kuga, ramming his car before smashing its windows with baseball bats.
Mr Challoner was then stabbed in the foot and robbed of his bag and jacket.
The Kuga, the force said, was later found burned out on grassland in Willenhall.
CCTV analysis and mobile phone records linked the four men to each other and showed they were in the vehicle on the day of the attack.
Lilley, Cornwall and McCarron were also convicted of robbery, with Kavanagh found not guilty of the charge.
McCarron was also convicted on a charge of violent disorder.
Cornwall, of Arundel Road, was jailed for 11 years, while Kavanagh, of Drake Street, was jailed for nine years and McCarron, of Portsea Close, for seven years.
Lilley, of Queen Isabels Avenue, will be sentenced on 31 January.
During a second connected trial also held in October, a fifth man, Callum Bowman, 30, of Humber Road, was found not guilty of manslaughter and robbery.
Two other defendants, Lucas Hutchinson and a second man, who can't be named for legal reasons, were convicted of assisting an offender after they helped destroy and dispose of the stolen Kuga used in the fatal attack.
Hutchinson, 19 of Strathmore Avenue in Stoke, Coventry, was also jailed for three years.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk