Avian flu confirmed in Coventry park's Canada geese
- Published
Bird flu has been confirmed among Canada geese in a city park.
The city council said it has now been confirmed and has urged people not to touch any sick or dead wild birds in the area.
It said the A(H5N1) strain is highly pathogenic to poultry and other birds, but the risk to human health is very low if people follow the guidance.
On Saturday it was confirmed that bird flu had been found in geese in Cannon Hill Park and Witton Lakes in Birmingham.
'Do not touch'
Dr Nic Coetzee, from the UK Health Security Agency in the West Midlands, said it is very unusual for humans to be affected.
"However, it is possible for humans to catch the virus through close contact with an infected bird, dead or alive," he added.
"Therefore, it is very important that you do not touch any sick or dead wild birds you may find. Equally, you must not touch their droppings, eggs or bedding."
Coventry City Council said it is working with the UK Health Security Agency, the Animal and Plant Health Agency and the RSPCA to manage the situation and protect public health and the risk to other birds, wildlife and pets.
Anyone who has found a sick or dead bird, it said, should report it to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Following a number of cases of bird flu across Great Britain, the Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across the whole of the nation, to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading.
