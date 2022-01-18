Coventry to get 130 electric buses in deal
Coventry is to get 130 electric buses in 2023 in a deal agreed by National Express.
The city aims to have all its buses powered by electricity by 2025 and the region won £50m from the Department for Transport to fund the switchover.
Transport for West Midlands said it would make Coventry the first city in the UK to entirely rely on electric buses.
The Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, called it a "bus revolution".
The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) approved the move in March 2021, allowing the city to draw on the £50m government fund.
A small number of electric buses already operate in Coventry, but the National Express commitment for 130 double decker buses takes it closer to its eventual goal of replacing about 300 buses in the city.
The WMCA said it would eventually lead to "improved air quality, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and lower running costs".
It is working with the city council to install charging points and overhead power lines.
The bus operators in the city are also being asked to contribute 25% towards the cost of replacing the vehicles and installing the infrastructure.
