Car ends up on roof after skidding on icy Warwickshire road
- Published
A car ended up on its roof and blocking a road after skidding on ice, police said.
The vehicle was found by officers at the junction of Lindon Lane and Polesworth Lane, Warton, near Tamworth, at about 05:00 GMT on Thursday.
The road was cleared after about an hour and nobody was hurt in the crash, Warwickshire Police added.
The force urged motorists to drive carefully on icy roads with the weather set to remain cold.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.