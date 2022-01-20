Bedworth temporary Covid memorial delayed

BBC News

Artist David Best, designer of Temple, a 75ft monumental wooden sculpture in Londonderry, is to design the Bedworth memorial

An exhibition featuring a memorial honouring people who died of Covid has been delayed.

The temporary wooden structure Sanctuary was due to be built in Miners' Welfare Park in Bedworth from 7 March, but the event will now take place from 22 May.

The decision to postpone had been made following advice from Public Health England, organisers said.

People are still being sought to participate in the event.

The carved wooden structure, which may look similar to Mr Best's previous creations, will stand in the Miners' Welfare Park

The public artwork had been delayed "so that participants and audiences can experience the project as intended by the artist," said event producer Artichoke.

Volunteers will work alongside US artist David Best to create it, in association with Coventry-based company Imagineer.

It is intended as a "healing space for everyone, a place to remember those we have lost and a beacon of hope to mark the rebirth, recovery and regeneration of the whole community".

Volunteers will work with artist David Best to build the structure

As well as the memorial, a "spectacular finale event" would take place on 28 May, organisers stated.

Sanctuary is supported by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Culture Recovery Fund, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council and Warwickshire County Council.

