Rugby: Rotting bandstand set for £80k restoration
A rotting bandstand infested with woodworm is set to be restored in an £80,000 scheme.
The structure in Rugby, Warwickshire, built in 1932, had become so deteriorated the council put fencing around it amid safety concerns.
The project will see the bandstand dismantled and rebuilt with a new roof, guttering and drainage.
Work is due to start on Monday, the borough council says, and should be finished in the spring.
