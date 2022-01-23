Coventry man charged with murdering partner at flat
A man has been charged with murdering his partner at a flat in Coventry.
Police and ambulance crews found the body of Marlene Doyle at the property at Othello Court in Shakespeare Street on Thursday.
A post-mortem examination confirmed the 32-year-old died of head injuries, West Midlands Police said.
Patryk Skupinski, from Othello Court, is due before magistrates on Monday along with his mother, who is charged with assisting an offender.
The 36-year-old and his mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, from Bell Green Road in Coventry, are due to appear in Birmingham, police said.
Det Insp Adam Jobson said Ms Doyle's family had been "devastated" by her death.
