Ukrainians in UK 'standing ready' to help friends and family
- Published
Members of the West Midlands' Ukrainian community say they are "standing ready" to help friends and family if tensions in the country escalate.
Britain has started withdrawing staff from its embassy in Ukraine amid growing fears of a Russian invasion.
Roman Leszczyszyn, secretary of the Coventry branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, said the mood in Ukraine was "sombre".
He said there was a level of "grim realism" that Russia would act.
Russia has seized Ukrainian territory before, annexing Crimea in 2014.
"We all have family and friends in Ukraine so we've been living with a level of anxiety since 2014," said Mr Leszczyszyn.
"Our biggest fear is that [Russian leader] Putin will launch a new big war, and we just know that this will be brutal and will have consequences beyond the borders of Ukraine."
He added that while he did not yet expect Russian forces on the streets of Ukraine, and encouraged pressure on Russia by way of economic sanctions, he also said there was a need to prepare humanitarian aid.
"If there is a big invasion then there will be many, many casualties and refugees coming from Ukraine," he told the BBC.
He said in 2014 his organisation had sent clothes and food to soldiers and people living on the front line, but that the type of aid might have to change depending on how current events unfolded.
International politics professor Mark Webber, from the University of Birmingham, said he didn't expect a "full invasion" from Russia any time soon.
He said: "Much more likely is the sort of events that occurred in 2014 where Russia is likely to seize perhaps a small part of the country - that is also unacceptable - but it falls far short of some of the headlines over the weekend of the beginning of a very large war in the country."
