Coventry City of Culture: Acid house party recreated by virtual reality
- Published
A virtual reality experience that allows people to feel the thrill of an acid house party will be a "multi-sensory joyride", a producer said.
In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats has been announced as part of Coventry's City of Culture programme.
The project recreates the experience of tracking down and arriving at an all-night illegal warehouse party.
Audiences will feel the "thrill" of a night out in Coventry in 1989, said film-maker Darren Emerson.
The project will put audiences into the shoes of rave culture pioneers, exploring environments from poster-strewn bedrooms to pirate radio stations, and police headquarters to secret warehouses, Coventry City of Culture said.
The multi-sensory room-scale VR will enable participants to feel the anticipation, trepidation, excitement, and euphoria that was acid house, it added.
It will explore "universal themes of community, politics and class disruption," said the film-maker.
Tickets will go on sale on 28 January via the City of Culture website.
The show will run from 29 March to 1 May, but the venue is yet to be revealed.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk