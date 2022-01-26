Woman suspected of boy's murder in Coventry is known to family
- Published
A woman held on suspicion of murdering a five-year-old boy in Coventry is known to the family, police have said.
The child was found seriously hurt with multiple injuries at an address in the Earlsdon area on Tuesday evening.
The arrested 49-year-old remains in custody and West Midlands Police said she was not his mother.
At a press conference, Supt Ronan Tyrer described the incident as "shocking" and said thoughts were with the boy's family. No-one else is being sought.
Supt Tyrer said he was unable to provide the boy's details until his wider family had been informed.
"This incident is shocking, our thoughts at this time are with the boy's family, both immediate and wider family and of course his friends," he said.
"The boy's school have been informed and are providing the support available through the school's trust and the local authority to parents and pupils."
Supt Tyrer also appealed to members of the public to remove posts relating to the events from social media and not to share images, asking for consideration for the boy's family.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene shortly before 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.
A spokesperson said an air ambulance had been sent to the address and paramedics had found the boy in a serious condition.
"He was already receiving medical attention from police colleagues," they said.
"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone's best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the boy and he was confirmed dead at the scene."
One resident who lives in Poplar Road, where the incident happened, described it as upsetting and terrible.
Another man who lives nearby described it as absolutely shocking and added it was the second incident in the area within weeks.
Earlier this month, armed police forced entry to a flat in Earlsdon Avenue North, one street across from Poplar Road, after a five-day stand off with a man who had barricaded himself inside with an eight-year-old boy.
Police said there was no link between the two incidents, but residents' concern was understandable.
"We'll continue to have a policing presence in the area and do our best to support everyone during this difficult time," Supt Tyrer added.