One killed and one injured in Coleshill crash
One person has died and another has been injured in a crash between a car and a lorry.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Faraday Avenue in Coleshill, Warwickshire, at about 22:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The male driver of the car died at the scene, it said.
The car's female passenger, it added, sustained serious injuries and received life support before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
