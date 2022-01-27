'Heartless' drug dealers 'cuckooed' woman's Nuneaton flat
- Published
Two "heartless" drug dealers forced a vulnerable woman out of her home when they took over her flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine.
Diego Gomes and Ricardo Knole exploited the woman through their county line operation in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.
They were convicted of possession with intent to supply and possessing criminal property and sentenced at Warwick Crown Court.
Gomes, 20, received five years and Knole, 39, six-and-a-half years.
A third man from Hinckley, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also convicted of the same charges at the same time as Gomes and Knole on 20 January.
He is awaiting trial for other offences and will be sentenced at a later date, the force said.
Warwickshire Police said officers raided the flat after concerns were raised by the public and seized the class A drugs, as well as cannabis.
Gomes, from Douglas House, Adelaide Street in Coventry and Knole, from Jodrell Court in Nuneaton, "cuckooed" the woman at the flat - a tactic, the force said, used by county lines gangs to exploit vulnerable people to deal drugs from their property.
The woman was ultimately made homeless but found new accommodation after Warwickshire Police became involved.
Det Con Gemma Carroll said: "This was a typical county lines operation where heartless drug dealers exploit vulnerable people in order to sell drugs.
"The length of the sentences handed out reflects the distress they caused to the woman at the flat and the misery drug dealing causes in the wider community. This should serve as a warning to others."