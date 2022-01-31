Coventry City of Culture: Penultimate events revealed
A month-long festival celebrating "amazing women" is among cultural events announced for the penultimate months of Coventry's tenure as UK City of Culture.
The programme features "internationally recognised talent", creative director Chenine Bhathena said.
Festivals on the life and work of composer and electronic music pioneer Delia Derbyshire and undiscovered local musicians will also be held.
A popular theatre hub will also reopen.
Performances at the Assembly Festival Garden, on the site of former civic centre buildings, will begin again on 14 April.
The "Amazing Women" programme will run through March, celebrating people such as Lady Godiva, George Elliot and Mo Mowlam who have "moved Coventry's story forward for generations."
A new weekly podcast, Made in the Midlands, will explore the region's identity through the voices of locals including author Lee Child, Two Tone pioneer Pauline Black and Coventry City legend Steve Ogrizovic.
The Winter Wanderland festival that saw hundreds of homes across Coventry lit up by window artworks in 2021 will start again in February.
This time 21 artists have been commissioned to transform windows in residential areas across the city from 19 February to 25 March.
Three exhibitions will also focus on the life and work of Richard Sadler, a pre-eminent post-war photographer, with a photographer who captured South Asian immigrants settling in the UK since the 1950s also featured.
Masterji will have his work shown at the Compton Verney gallery from 12 February.
The programme will "reveal the deeply-rooted stories, joyful artistry and the creative activism of our citizens," added Ms Bhathena.
Details of the whole programme can be found on the City of Culture website.
