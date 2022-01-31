Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi tests positive for Covid
The Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has tested positive for Covid-19.
In a Tweet, the MP for Stratford-upon-Avon said it followed a test on Saturday.
Mr Zahawi will be absent from parliamentary questions and Boris Johnson's response to Sue Gray's report into lockdown parties in Downing Street.
The former vaccines minister said he had received three jabs and would be working from home while he isolates.
Yesterday I tested positive for Covid and will therefore be watching my brilliant colleagues at oral questions today instead 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽— Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) January 31, 2022
Thankfully I’ve had my three jabs and will be working from home while I isolate 💉💉💉
Ms Gray's initial findings have been published and the prime minister is due to address MPs later.
Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, responded to Mr Zahawi's tweet saying he was sorry to hear about his diagnosis.
However, he added "glad you are boosted and delighted you now have the opportunity to join the Panoramic study".
Panoramic is a clinical study that aims to test if new antiviral treatments for coronavirus can reduce the need for hospital admission.
The study is open to everyone with ongoing symptoms of Covid-19 or who have received a positive PCR or lateral flow test, regardless of their vaccination status.
