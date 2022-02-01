Three children injured in Coventry after car mounts pavement
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after three children were hit by a car in two separate incidents.
A boy was struck on a pedestrian crossing on Harnall Lane East, Coventry, shortly before 08:40 GMT.
The vehicle then mounted the pavement and hit two girls, causing "potentially serious injuries", police said.
The children, said to be aged between four and 10 years old, were taken to hospital.
The two girls were taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital and the boy was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to hospital in Coventry.
A 41-year-old woman was detained nearby shortly afterwards and will be questioned in due course, police said.
The road remains closed between Swan Lane and Jesmond Road for an investigation.
