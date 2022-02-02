Police working with company to set up drone take-off site
A police force is looking to build a "network of take-off and landing sites" for its drones.
West Midlands Police said it would be working with Urban-Air Port Limited (UAP) on the project.
The firm has set up a site in Coventry, which it ultimately hopes will be a base for cargo drones and air taxis.
The partnership with the force aims to demonstrate the site's use as a "disaster emergency management and security hub".
West Midlands Police said it had been operating drones since 2017 and last year its 46 pilots sent their drones up on 3,450 flights.
It said the collaboration would start in April and would allow it to "build an infrastructure network of take-off and landing sites that will boost operations and aid the fight against crime".
Assistant Chief Constable Mike O'Hara said: "Urban-Air Port will allow us to explore, showcase and implement what the future holds for policing the sky."
The force has paid for its drones using money recovered through the Proceeds of Crime Act and Inspector Mark Colwell said they were a "cost-effective and environmentally friendly way to gain footage from above".
He said there would continue to be a need for helicopters on "high-speed, long-distance pursuits", but drones could be used when a helicopter could not be justified.
The force plans to be part of an Urban-Air Port showcase on 25 April to demonstrate how the hub could benefit policing.
