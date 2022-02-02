Europa Way crash: Man hurt when hit by car in Leamington Spa
- Published
A man was injured when he was hit by a car during morning rush hour in Warwickshire.
Emergency services were called to the collision on Europa Way, Leamington Spa, at about 07:00 GMT, police said.
The pedestrian was "assessed and had suffered potentially serious injuries," said West Midlands Ambulance Service which sent an air ambulance.
The man was taken to hospital after being treated at the scene.
The driver of the car did not need medical help, the service added.
The crash, near the roundabout for Old Warwick Road, led to road closures to allow the air ambulance to land, said Warwickshire Police.
Officers earlier advised motorists to avoid the area if possible. Traffic delays were reported.
The force's operational patrol unit urged any witnesses to call police on 101.