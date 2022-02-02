Coventry bin strike: Facebook group collects rubbish for elderly residents
- Published
A community group has stepped in to help elderly and vulnerable residents empty their rubbish bins as strike action continues in Coventry.
Bin lorry drivers began a two-month strike over pay on Monday, following intermittent action since December.
Heart of Willenhall members have taken more than 100 of their neighbours' bins to a council collection point.
Resident Robin Toft said his heart condition made it difficult for him to move the bins himself.
"What these people are doing is absolutely fantastic," he said of the group.
"Without them we would have a hell of struggle round here, there's no two ways about it.
"I am in a row of 13 bungalows and we don't have a single car between us. We can't thank them enough."
He also praised workers at the refuse drop-off point at Willenhall Social Club for doing a "fantastic" job.
The city council has set up 11 drop-off sites for residents to take their waste and is also set to bring in a private contractor to collect bins.
The union is calling for "fair pay" for drivers, while the council says it is one of the highest-paying local authorities in the West Midlands.
Both sides have recently met at independent arbitration service Acas.
Melinda Anthony, who set up Heart of Willenhall on Facebook, said older and vulnerable people were struggling during the dispute and that some had already not had rubbish collected for weeks.
"Some of these elderly residents have got no family, they have got no means of getting the bins or bags up to a drop-off site," she said.
"When things like this kick off it's important that community pages like ours actually get their boots on the ground and help the most vulnerable in our society."
Ms Anthony particularly praised Colette Gosling and Dee Hodgson, administrators for the group, who moved dozens of bins over the weekend.