Leamington Spa veteran to run entire UK coastline
An ex-soldier who suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is running around the UK coastline to raise money for a residential retreat for military personnel.
Paul Minter, 34, from Leamington Spa, sets off on 1 March and hopes to complete the 5,000-mile (8,046km) journey on 4 October.
The feat is the equivalent of running 191 marathons in 218 days.
He says he wants to create the retreat for those suffering and needing help.
"I can't comprehend how hard this challenge is going to be," Mr Minter said.
"But the motivation comes from knowing all proceeds will make such a difference in the lives of people that need it most."
He added: "I decided to do this run unsupported - I want the general public to get involved and come and join me, even if it's just for encouragement."
Mr Minter served for 18 years with the Household Cavalry Regiment, and was medically dispatched with PTSD in 2020.
After losing several comrades to suicide, he founded the Heads Up movement to enable veterans and service personnel to access mental health support.
He said: "The need for better mental health support for the Armed Forces has never been higher.
"I've lost over twice as many comrades to suicide than I have to combat, despite doing four tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq.
"That fact can't be ignored, and we can't sit by and let that continue."
He hopes the funds raised can be used to create a residential retreat in the British countryside where former and present soldiers can go for respite.
Mr Minter said it would be a "non-militarised space" where people could go to receive holistic and personalised treatment.
