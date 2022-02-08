As you like it: RSC to use TikTok to attract young crowd
The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced a partnership with social media platform TikTok in a bid to attract more young people to theatre.
In a scheme dubbed "TikTok tickets", people aged 14 to 25 will be offered subsidised travel and entry to shows.
The Stratford-upon-Avon group will also create more content with the platform, including TikTok takeovers and behind-the-scenes films.
Launching in June, young people will be offered £10 tickets for performances.
The RSC said the move aimed to "inspire the next generation of theatre audiences" and would particularly target "those communities most in need".
The content the RSC plans to produce for TikTok will show young people "connections between the plays and their own lives and experiences", a spokesperson said.
TikTok's general manager for the UK, Rich Waterworth, added: "By partnering with the RSC to provide greater access to the work they do, we hope to inspire more young people to enjoy, experience and participate in theatre and the arts in all its forms."
The subsidised tickets will be available to book for the company's upcoming performances of Richard III and All's Well That Ends Well.
