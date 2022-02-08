Bin strikes costing Coventry City Council £1.8m
Ongoing bin collection strikes across Coventry is costing the council £1.8m, it said.
Bin lorry drivers, who are members of Unite, have been staging walk-outs in the city since December in a dispute over pay.
The cost has been put down to a reduction in income from the council's commercial waste collections, the costs of hiring private drivers and creating temporary collection sites.
Unite has been approached for comment.
Around 75 bin lorry drivers have been striking since January over pay and conditions, with independent arbitrator ACAS now involved in negotiations.
The city council insists it is one of the highest-paying local authorities in the West Midlands.
Several temporary waste collection sites have been opened across Coventry to allow residents to drop off rubbish, while a private waste firm owned by the local authority is being brought in to help collect bins.
The council is saving some money as it is not paying striking drivers' wages during the strike action, but has warned there could be job losses to balance the books.
Andrew Walster, director of street scene at Coventry City Council, told BBC CWR: "Obviously I'd hope to protect jobs, but that may not always be possible."
He said it was "difficult to say" how many jobs could be lost.
It comes as people in Nuneaton, who have their waste contract with Coventry City Council, said the strikes are also hitting their services.
James Collins, who manages the Bermuda Phoenix Centre, said it has not had waste collected since Christmas and has "no place to go" with the rubbish generated by the community groups who use it.
But Councillor Kris Wilson, the leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, said there was no need for public household recycling drop-off points yet.
Coventry City Council is due to sign off its annual budget on 22 February.
