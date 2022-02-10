Bedworth Civic Hall set to continue as vaccination centre
- Published
A proposal to continue using Bedworth Civic Hall as a vaccination centre rather than a leisure venue is set to be approved by councillors.
The site's public health use is likely to continue for 12 months if the move is backed, says the borough council.
Leader Kris Wilson said the authority would also look at how to make the venue more "financially sound" in future.
Councillors are due to decide on Monday as part of budget discussions.
"As far as I'm concerned, and the rest of my group is, we believe that the best purpose for this building at the moment is to be used as a Covid venue, and that's what I'll be voting for," said Mr Wilson, Conservative.
He added the 750-seater auditorium was "lucky" to get 250 to 300 seats filled for performances "on any given day".
"I understand there is a lot of emotion in this debate," he said, "but that is the cold hard reality."
