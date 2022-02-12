BBC News

Compton Verney lit up during Spectacle of Light

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

Published

An 18th Century mansion in the heart of the Warwickshire countryside is being transformed on winter evenings as thousands of lights illuminate the site.

Compton Verney, an art gallery set in parkland landscaped by Lancelot 'Capability' Brown, has launched Spectacle of Light.

"Compton Verney is an extraordinary place," said chief executive Julie Finch. "And what we do best is bringing together art, nature and creativity.

"So when we had the opportunity during lockdown to think about how we could really animate the grounds, bring the trees to life, which is just incredible, this seemed the perfect way to do it. And taking winter into the spring for everyone is super important."

Image caption,
Capability Brown planted more than 2,000 trees at Compton Verney and most are being illuminated
Image caption,
The installation has been created by eight people. "It's taken a good few man hours," said Ms Finch
Image caption,
Spectacle of Light is spread across 40 acres at Compton Verney
Image caption,
The lights trails includes music played at each spectacle
Image caption,
The opening night of Spectacle of Light, despite the cold weather, draw large crowds and many photographers
Image caption,
The carpet of colour at the edge of Compton Verney's lake constantly changes colour
Image caption,
One of most-photographed sites at Compton Verney is the lake bridge carrying visitors to and from the mansion
Image caption,
Colours constantly change as visitors wander through the Light Curve
Image caption,
Compton Verney has seen an increase in local visitors since the pandemic started. "People began to come. They needed a place to escape to. To reconnect with nature," said Ms Finch
Image caption,
Compton Verney has often been used as a TV and film location, including for the BBC's Antiques Roadshow. Peter Hall's A Midsummer Night's Dream, starring Dame Judi Dench, Dame Helen Mirren and Ian Richardson, was shot there in 1968
Image caption,
The Compton Verney estate - including a derelict mansion - was taken over in 1993 by the Peter Moores Foundation to create an art gallery. The aim was to present artworks in accessible ways and to attract new audiences
Image caption,
The estate is home to six permanent art collections, set in a 120-acre parkland

Spectacle of Light runs at Compton Verney until Sunday 6 March, 2022.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics