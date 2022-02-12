Compton Verney lit up during Spectacle of Light
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
An 18th Century mansion in the heart of the Warwickshire countryside is being transformed on winter evenings as thousands of lights illuminate the site.
Compton Verney, an art gallery set in parkland landscaped by Lancelot 'Capability' Brown, has launched Spectacle of Light.
"Compton Verney is an extraordinary place," said chief executive Julie Finch. "And what we do best is bringing together art, nature and creativity.
"So when we had the opportunity during lockdown to think about how we could really animate the grounds, bring the trees to life, which is just incredible, this seemed the perfect way to do it. And taking winter into the spring for everyone is super important."
Spectacle of Light runs at Compton Verney until Sunday 6 March, 2022.