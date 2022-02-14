Covid: Warwickshire pedestrianisation 'boosted visitor numbers'
Pedestrianisation of town centres during the Covid pandemic helped drive up visitor numbers, a council says.
According to Warwickshire County Council, Leamington Spa saw greater footfall and more visitors cycling into the area during the measures.
The temporary changes, introduced in 2020 to aid social distancing, were made to the town as well as Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwick and Rugby.
It is hoped data from the period can aid long-term change.
Speaking during a communities overview and scrutiny committee meeting, David Ayton-Hill, Warwickshire County Council's assistant director for communities, told members schemes for Leamington were being examined.
'Significant drop-off'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Ayton-Hill said the town saw the most significant "drop-off" in visitors once the measures were lifted.
"It was clear that road space allocation did improve and encourage more footfall into town centres and we have also seen an increase in cycling into those areas that were pedestrianised," he said.
"All this data will help us think about how we utilise our town centre spaces going forward."
Although there were some issues with bus transport, he said, and mixed responses from traders, he added the move had "ignited an interest", with the council now exploring options for the Parade.
In Stratford-upon-Avon, he said, the council had put in a bid to the Levelling Up Fund to install a scheme similar to that seen during the pandemic along Bridge Street, with a pedestrianised central area and restricted carriageways to the side.
