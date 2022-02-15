Coventry City of Culture: Refugee voices heard at cathedral
- Published
The voices of refugees and asylum seekers can be heard in an installation set up as part of Coventry's year as the UK City of Culture.
Where is the Light, an arts project using lights and sounds, will be shown inside the city's cathedral from Saturday.
The voices and stories collected are from interviews carried out online during the lockdowns of 2020.
The immersive installation has been toured elsewhere to positive reviews.
LED lights are installed which change with the sounds and as visitors walk through and around it.
The installation features voices from Coventry, along with communities from Halton, Hull and Leicester.
It is led by the arts collective Squidsoup and ArtReach,
Maddy Smart, executive producer at ArtReach, said they collected voices of "sanctuary seeking communities about their experiences of light in their life and what brings them hope".
"The audience response to Where There is Light has been really amazing," she said.
"People have had really strong emotional responses to it."
The installation runs at the cathedral until 26 February.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk