Anthony Russell: Woman 'murdered by triple killer to stop rape complaint'
- Published
A pregnant woman was murdered by a triple killer to hide the fact she had been raped, a court has heard.
Anthony Russell lured Nicole McGregor to woodland in Leamington Spa, raped her and then killed her to stop her complaining of rape, prosecutors said.
Russell's defence barrister told the Warwick Crown Court trial the evidence did not support a rape charge.
Russell has admitted Ms McGregor's murder and that of a mother and son in October 2020, but denies rape.
The prosecution has said Russell, 39, of Riley Square in Coventry, carried out a six-day murder spree.
The heroin-addict's first victim was 32-year-old David Williams who was strangled with a lanyard to "avenge a perceived infidelity" involving Russell's girlfriend. The body was left under a bed and discovered five days later.
He then, at a separate flat, killed Julie Williams, David Williams' mother, to prevent her reporting Russell to the police over her son's death, prosecutors say. She had been strangled and beaten.
Days later prosecutors say he lured five-months-pregnant Miss McGregor, 31, to the woodland with a promise of drugs, before raping and strangling her on 26 October.
On Wednesday, Russell declined to take to the witness stand.
In her closing speech, prosecutor Zoe Johnson QC said: "It's the Crown's case that the rape and murder (of Miss McGregor) was in effect one course of conduct.
"The prosecution suggest that the motive for murdering Nicole was to stop her complaining of rape."
Tyrone Smith QC, who is representing Russell, said that was "little more than a hunch".
When the trial judge Mr Justice Wall asked if he advised his client that by not giving evidence "the jury may draw such inferences as appear proper", he replied: "My Lord he has been so advised and stands by his right not to give evidence."
The trial continues.
