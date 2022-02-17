Coventry bin strike: Two waste drop sites to close after collections introduced
- Published
Two temporary waste drop sites are to close, despite ongoing industrial action by refuse workers.
Strikes in Coventry look set to last into April as lorry drivers call for improved wages.
Coventry City Council said it was closing two sites as fortnightly household waste collections would be carried out by a private contractor owned by the local authority.
From Monday, four of the temporary sites will also accept recycling.
About 75 bin lorry drivers who are members of Unite have been staging walk-outs in the city in a dispute over pay.
A full strike started at the end of January, although some residents had seen their bins uncollected for several weeks before that.
The city council introduced several temporary drop-off sites to allow residents to dispose of their rubbish, although there has been criticism that they have only been useful for those with vehicles.
Two of those sites - at Tom White Waste and Cheylesmore car park - will shut on Friday.
Sites on War Memorial Park, Hearsall Common, Willenhall Social Club and Aldermans Green Road will become duel sites from Monday 21 February, where people can take recycling along with household waste.
So far more than 360,000 cars have visited the nine existing drop sites, the local authority said.