Anthony Russell: Jury discharged in rape trial for triple murderer
- Published
A jury has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a triple murderer accused of raping his third victim.
Anthony Russell has previously pleaded guilty to murdering Julie Williams and her son David in separate attacks in Coventry in October 2020.
He also admitted murdering pregnant Nicole McGregor, but denied raping her.
The case has been adjourned for new trial next month after jurors at Warwick Crown Court could not reach a majority verdict on Friday.
Jurors were told the 39-year-old heroin addict carried out the murders over six days in a "campaign of crime" in Coventry and Leamington Spa.
His first victim was 32-year-old David Williams whom Russell visited at his flat on 21 December and took drugs with, it is thought.
Prosecutors said he then strangled and beat Julie Williams at her home to prevent her reporting him to the police.
Days later on 26 October, Russell met up with his third victim 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, who was five months pregnant.
Her body was found in "dense" woodland, her body covered in scratches.
Russell, who declined to give evidence during the trial, was arrested several days later after being found in a stolen car in Staffordshire.
