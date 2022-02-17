Bus crashes into town centre shop in Bedworth collision
- Published
A bus has crashed into the front of a shop.
The crash was causing delays on Mill Street, Park Road and Newtown Road in Bedworth, Warwickshire.
Warwickshire Fire Service said it had sent two crews to the scene, after first being alerted to the crash shortly before 17:00 GMT.
National Express said buses were being diverted away from the site and it is not sure yet whether there were any casualties.
Firefighters from nearby Nuneaton were working to make the scene safe, the Warwickshire force tweeted.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.