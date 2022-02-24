Coventry man jailed for knuckle-duster attack on PC
- Published
A man who punched a police officer with a knuckle duster leaving him needing multiple stitches to his lip has been jailed for six years.
PC Ben Bramley was attacked after intervening when he saw Kyro Christie, 25, "violently assaulting" another man in Coventry on 13 February 2020.
Christie was also found to be carrying a bag of Class A drugs, police said.
At Warwick Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent and assault by beating.
Christie, from Arthur Street, Hillields, Coventry, also admitted possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, and possession of heroin at Tuesday's hearing.
PC Bramley suffered a split lip and broken tooth in the attack and needed extensive dental repair work, West Midlands Police said.
He intervened when he saw Christie attacking a man he had accused of stealing his bike in Village Square, Hillfields.
"At one point Christie was stamping on the man's head after he'd been knocked to the floor," the force said.
Despite his injury, PC Bramley "detained Christie until back-up arrived", it added, saying: "This brutal attack left the officer with nasty injuries and needing time off work to recover."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk