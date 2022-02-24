Nuneaton-Leamington rail service resumes after suspension
A rail service is set to resume after being withdrawn at Christmas.
Trains will return between Nuneaton and Leamington Spa in Warwickshire on Sunday, West Midlands Railway confirmed.
The operator said staff shortages due to the Covid-19 pandemic had made it unable to operate the service and rail replacement buses were brought in.
It thanked customers for their patience and confirmed the full hourly service will be reinstated.
Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director, said: "I would like to thank our customers for their patience while we were forced to temporarily suspend the train service on this route.
"Like many industries, the Omicron variant had a significant impact on the railway."
Jeremy Wright MP, whose Kenilworth constituency is served by the route, said he expects West Midlands Railway will now "focus on maintaining and improving the service".
