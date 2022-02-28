M6 carriageway in Warwickshire closed after serious crash
- Published
A collision has closed a stretch of the M6 carriageway in Warwickshire.
The southbound carriageway from junction four for Coleshill and junction three is shut, said National Highways.
The crash, just before 07:15 GMT, is causing congestion back to junction five as well as on the northbound M42, travel company Inrix is reporting.
Paramedic staff remain at the scene, said the ambulance service, and police are leading the incident response.
Drivers are being diverted off the motorway via the A46 to re-join the motorway at junction three.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.