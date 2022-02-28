Father's relief as daughters return from Ukraine
- Published
A father has spoken of his "indescribable" relief after his daughters were able to leave Ukraine, although his son is still there.
Roy Gregory's daughters had been visiting their mother near Kyiv shortly before the Russian invasion began.
They spent 36 hours travelling to the Romanian border before boarding a flight and returning to Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire.
Mr Gregory said it was "incredible" to see his daughters arrive.
"When I saw them coming through...it was an incredible experience just to see they were safe and they were back with me," he said.
Emma, 18, has learning and physical disabilities, which added to Mr Gregory's worries ahead of their return on Thursday.
"It was just unimaginable," he said.
"Emma, she can't communicate and my fear was that, in the rush to get out, if she was separated from Elena, what the hell would have happened to her?
"That thought in my mind all the time, was almost like almost a sword through your heart, it was awful."
Emma is now with her father, while Elena, 23, has returned to London where she is studying.
His 20-year-old son Tim, a University of Birmingham graduate, remains in Kyiv with his mother, Mr Gregory's ex-wife, Anna, and are both considering taking up arms, he said.
"It does scare me for both of them," he said.
"They are safe at the moment now but nobody knows what Putin is going to do, that's the big problem.
"He's got a massive force there, he has still got a massive force on the borders, if he starts moving them inside obviously it is going to escalate."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk