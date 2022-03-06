Coventry photography group puts focus on overcoming anxiety
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
A photographer who says taking pictures "saved my life" is looking to support other people with mental health and anxiety issues.
Neil Catley, who runs the Confidence Through Photography page on Facebook, was part of a group that used to meet in Coventry for coffee and photo walks.
But the coronavirus pandemic hit the group.
Now Neil is looking to persuade members old and new to pick up their cameras again.
"I set the group up back in 2017 because I felt that there was not much for people with mental health and anxiety issues to do at the weekend," said Neil.
"I've got mental health problems myself and have had problems with anxiety. I had agoraphobia for five years and didn't go out of the house," said the photographer, who first became ill at the age of 17.
"Then my mum got me a camera to hopefully help get me out. Slowly it started to work and I can say I think that photography has saved my life."
Now aged 33, Neil, who lives in the Hillfields area of Coventry, said: "I lived next door to a park, so just went to the park to take some pictures. My mum used to come with me as well.
"It was just little steps and I built more confidence up; and about 13 years later, I'm still doing it."
As Coventry emerges from the pandemic and lockdown, Neil is hoping the Confidence Through Photography group can attract new members and he can persuade existing ones to rediscover their love for snapping images.
He has plans for meet-ups in the city, workshops and an exhibition of photographers' work at a local church hall.
"For me, photography really brings me hope. I really do love photography," said Neil.
"I treat photography as my medication. It really helps me to focus and be me, really."