Veteran begins entire UK coastline run to raise money for the military
A former soldier, who suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), has started a coastline run around the UK.
Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, set off from Liverpool earlier and hopes to complete his journey on 4 October.
He will cover 5,000 miles (8,046km), 28 miles a day, to raise money for a residential retreat for the military.
The 34-year-old was given a message of support from actor Eddie Izzard who praised his efforts.
"I've run a few marathons in my time, but nothing compared to this," the comedian, who once ran 43 marathons in 51 days, said.
Mr Minter said £3m is needed "to develop the retreat and keep it going for at least three years."
Good luck Paul from Leamington. He starts a 5,000 mile UK coastline run today.— BBC CWR (@BBCCWR) March 1, 2022
BBC CWR's Lorna Bailey who's following his challenge arranged a Saturday Surprise from @eddieizzard
Thank you Eddie 🙌🏻 @thelornashow @HeadUpCharity
Full story: https://t.co/hz1uUtmZrA pic.twitter.com/BWNv6OF0MJ
The veteran mentioned the Ukrainian war and said he had helped train the Ukrainian military.
He said the current situation "can be very distressing and triggering for those that have been in the situations themselves."