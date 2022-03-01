Rapper Pa Salieu goes on trial over violent incident in which friend died
- Published
The award-winning rapper Pa Salieu has gone on trial with three other men accused of being involved in a disorder in which another man was killed.
The 24-year-old singer and Michael Mistouflet, Meidel Dange and Adil Naseer, all 25, have denied violent disorder in connection with the death of Fidel Glasgow in Coventry in 2018.
The four have admitted violent disorder charges in connection with a separate incident later the same day.
The trial is set to last four weeks.
Opening its case at Warwick Crown Court, the prosecution said violence broke out as around 300 people left Club M on 1 September.
Prosecutors said video evidence appeared to show Pa Salieu, who is standing trial under his full name of Pa Salieu Gaye, hitting Ikemefuna Okosisi-Ezeanyika over the head with a bottle on Queen Victoria Road.
Prosecutor Oliver Weetch said the Crown did not know why Mr Okosisi-Ezeanyika, known as Bobby, and so many other people became involved in the "serious and obviously tragic" incident.
He also said CCTV footage did not make it clear what happened when Mr Okosisi-Ezeanyika was cornered near a car.
But "during the course of what happened by the white Vauxhall, Fidel Glasgow received a single stab wound to the lower part of his abdomen," Mr Weetch said.
"He can be seen staggering away from the car - he very sadly died that same day of that stab wound."
Nobody has been charged in connection with the death of Mr Glasgow.
Mr Weetch said: "The four defendants, it must be emphasised, are not charged with any offence arising from Fidel Glasgow's death. At least some of them are Fidel Glasgow's direct friends."
When he was arrested, Mr Gaye told police Mr Glasgow was his best friend, the prosecution said.
Mr Weetch said the musician, from Hillfields in Coventry, gave chase with many others. "We say he is clearly present when violence is being used and threatened," he said.
Pa Salieu Gaye denies a further charge of possessing a bottle as an offensive weapon, while Mr Mistouflet, from Binley, denies possessing a belt as an offensive weapon.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk