Pedestrian killed in Bulkington crash
- Published
A woman has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Warwickshire.
The pedestrian, in her 70s, died in hospital after being hit at the junction of Winterton Road and New Street in Bulkington at about 19:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Police said her family had been informed.
A 31-year-old man from Bulkington was arrested in Exhall on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
Insp Mick Huntley said: "Anyone who was travelling in the area around the time of the incident and has any dashcam footage, we are urging you to come forward.
"We are working to piece together exactly what happened in the time leading up to this tragic incident and any footage may help with our investigation."
Warwickshire Police is urging the driver of a red taxi who helped at the scene to come forward.
